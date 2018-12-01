Tyeb Mehta’s painting ‘Durga Mahisasura Mardini’ fetches Rs 20.49 crore

By: | Published: December 1, 2018 5:44 AM

Tyeb Mehta’s painting ‘Durga Mahisasura Mardini’ was sold for $2.9 million (`20.49 crore) at Boundless India, Sotheby's inaugural auction in Mumbai.

Tyeb Mehta’s painting ‘Durga Mahisasura Mardini’

Tyeb Mehta’s painting ‘Durga Mahisasura Mardini’ was sold for $2.9 million (Rs 20.49 crore) at Boundless India, Sotheby’s inaugural auction in Mumbai. Art works worth $7.9 million (Rs 55.40 crore) were sold at the auction, a Sotheby’s official said, adding that over 75% of sold lots achieved prices above their pre-sale high estimates.

Mehta’s painting had remained in the same private collection ever since it was commissioned from the artist in 1993. Strong competition for Amrita Sher-Gil’s ‘The Little Girl in Blue’ drove the painting to sell over the high estimate for Rs 18.69 crore ($2.7 million), a record price for the artist in India.
This is only the seventh oil painting by the artist to be offered anywhere in the world. The work had remained in the same collection for 80 years, since it was selected by the artist for her first solo show in 1937.

Earlier in the sale, a second work by Sher-Gil, a work on paper created by the artist when she was just 10-year-old, was also sold. Edward Gibbs, Sotheby’s chairman for the Middle East and India, said, “This is a milestone moment for Sotheby’s. Tonight’s sale reflects Sotheby’s continued commitment to the South Asian market.”

Yamini Mehta, Sotheby’s International Head of Indian and South Asian Art, said, “Tonight’s results are a vote of confidence for the South Asian art market, with significant new records and benchmarks achieved across different artists and genres.” One of the most important sculptures created in modern India, an untitled 1950s bronze by Sadanand Bakre, achieved a record price for any 20th century Indian sculpture at Rs 1.88 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Tyeb Mehta’s painting ‘Durga Mahisasura Mardini’ fetches Rs 20.49 crore
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition