Tuticorin custodial death case: Police arrest five cops, murder charge added

Villagers in Tuticorin district protest over the two custodial deaths. (Photo PTI)

The CB-CID has arrested inspector Sridhar in connection with the Tuticorin custodial death case of Jayaraj and Beniks. Sridhar has been booked under Section 302 of IPC.

Jayaraj and Beniks were beaten up mercilessly and allegedly sodomised in custody before they died of the injuries. The case had triggered national outrage and brought the Tamil Nadu Police under massive scrutiny.

A total of five police personnel have been arrested so far in the Tuticorin custodial deaths case. Besides Sridhar, the four have been identified as sub inspectors Balakrishnan, Ragu Ganesh and constables Muthuraj and Murugan.

While Ragu Ganesh, who was under suspension, was arrested on Wednesday, the others were arrested on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI has shared a video that shows residents of Sathankulam in Thoothukudi bursting firecrackers after Ragu Ganesh’s arrest.

IG Shankar said that murder charges have been included in the case. “We are talking to other people and will take action post inquiry,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Law Minister C Shanmugam said that the government will ensure ‘highest punishment’ to those responsible for the deaths of P Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks. Jeyaraj and Benicks were arrested for ‘violating’ lockdown norms over business hours of their cellphone shop. They died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23.