Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Date and Schedule

Telangana, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi ruled state, is lined up for Assembly elections later this year. The state will witness a three-cornered electoral contest between the Congress, the BJP and the ruling BRS.

K Chandrasekhar Rao, the incumbent, took oath as the CM for the second time in 2018 after he was unanimously elected as the TRS Legislature Party leader. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi was renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samithi in 2022. BRS won 87 seats in the 119-member house and constituted 49 per cent of the total vote share of the state.

In 2014, Telangana had become the 29th state of the country which was a historic event after which KCR had assumed the office as first Chief Minister of Telangana in June 2014 after winning 63 of the 119 seats.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Anticipated Date

The date of the forthcoming Telangana assembly elections 2023 is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). It is anticipated that the elections could be scheduled in November- December 2023. The last 2018 assembly elections were held on December 7, 2018, and date of counting was December 11, 2018. The ECI shall announce the date of results by December 2023.

The voting might take place in a single phase followed by the counting and declaration of results.

Also Read Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Date and Schedule

Telangana 2023 Election Anticipated Schedule



Even though the ECI is yet to announce the schedule for the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, it is likely that it will be held in December 2023. Looking back at 2018, it was nearly eight months before the schedule that KCR dissolved the assembly and called for early elections. He had announced a list of 105 candidates the same day, September 6, which came as a surprise for the Opposition. No other party had a majority and hence the house was dissolved by the governor and general elections had to be announced. The state conducted polls three months later in December instead of the polling which was due in April-May.