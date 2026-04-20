With the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 all set to take place on April 23, attention has gathered on the financial profiles of candidates in the fray. The votes will be counted on May 4, when all 234 seats of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be decided.

According to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), several candidates come with staggering levels of wealth, with assets ranging from hundreds to thousands of crores.

Leema Rose Martin tops the wealth chart

The ADR report revealed that Leema Rose Martin of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), contesting from Lalgudi in Tiruchirappalli topped the list. With declared assets of over Rs 5,800 crore, she stands far ahead of all other candidates in the state.

TN Elections 2026: Top 10 Richest Candidates Declared assets per ADR affidavit data. Elections on April 23, results May 4. Rs 5,800+ Cr Richest Candidate 3 Parties In Top 10 3 Candidates TVK in Top 10 # Candidate Party Constituency Assets 1 Leema Rose Martin AIADMK Lalgudi, Trichy Rs 5,800+ Cr 2 C. Joseph Vijay TVK Perambur / Trichy (E) Rs 640+ Cr 3 Aadhav Arjuna TVK Villivakkam Rs 530+ Cr 4 Dr. Esakki Subaya AIADMK Ambasamudram Rs 400+ Cr 5 Karthik Mohan DMK Villivakkam Rs 340+ Cr 6 D. Mathiazhagan DMK Bargur Rs 300+ Cr 7 V.G. Raajendran DMK Thiruvallur Rs 250+ Cr 8 K.R. Jayaram AIADMK Singanallur, Cbe Rs 170+ Cr 9 K. Nithyanandhan DMK Pollachi Rs 170+ Cr 10 R.S. Murughan TVK Tirunelveli Rs 150+ Cr Source: Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) & Tamil Nadu Election Watch. Based on candidate affidavit declarations. Party AIADMK DMK TVK Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

Vijay and TVK candidates feature prominently

Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is among the top high-net-worth candidates, contesting from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East). The ADR report said that he has declared assets of over Rs 640 crore.

Another TVK candidate, Aadhav Arjuna from Villivakkam, follows with assets exceeding Rs 530 crore, highlighting the party’s strong presence among wealthy contenders.

DMK and AIADMK also among top contenders

Candidates from the Dravidian parties have continued to feature prominently among the richest in the fray. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate Dr. Esakki Subaya, contesting from Ambasamudram, has declared assets of over Rs 400 crore. Among the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidates, Karthik Mohan from Villivakkam has assets exceeding Rs 340 crore, D. Mathiazhagan from Bargur over Rs 300 crore, and V.G. Raajendran from Thiruvallur more than Rs 250 crore.

From Coimbatore, K.R. Jayaram (AIADMK, Singanallur) and K. Nithyanandhan (DMK, Pollachi) have declared assets of over Rs 170 crore each.

R.S. Murughan of TVK, contesting from Tirunelveli, completes the top 10 list with assets of more than Rs 150 crore.

Wealth cuts across party lines

The ADR data also revealed that high-net-worth candidates are not limited to a single party. From TVK to DMK and AIADMK, major political players have fielded candidates with substantial financial resources.

This trend also shows the reality of modern elections, where financial strength often plays a crucial role in campaigning and voter outreach.

Money power continues to shape elections

The presence of multiple candidates with assets in the hundreds and thousands of crores underlines the growing influence of money in politics.