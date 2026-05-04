With the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as a strong force in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 trends, actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay has positioned himself at the centre of the state’s political conversation. Accoriding to EC. TVK leading in 110 constituencies, making it the single largest party in the race, even as it remains short of the 118-seat majority mark.

The development has triggered widespread discussion on Vijay’s political debut, with supporters calling it a major shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape dominated by Dravidian parties for decades.

Family reaction highlights Vijay’s political journey

Reflecting on his son’s rise, S A Chandrasekhar, Vijay’s father and former director, spoke about his long journey from cinema to politics and his long-standing ambition to serve the state.

“I am motivated. As a human, you should not only be an artist, you should have some social thinking. For last 30 years, he (Vijay) had something in his mind, that he has to do something for Tamil Nadu, slowly he has developed. Today he is going to be Chief Minister,” Chandrasekhar told ANI.

He also praised Vijay’s confidence and independent political approach, saying the actor had built his career step by step with determination and discipline.

“Historical success” claim as TVK emerges strongest new party

Chandrasekhar further described his son’s political rise as a major breakthrough in Tamil Nadu politics, crediting both public connect and leadership confidence.

“In the last two years, his confidence has been fantastic and the faith that I will come as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. I’m appreciating that attitude. As a leader, his boldness is that I will stand on my own legs with no alliance. I think it’s a historical success, a historical victory for Vijay.”

He added that Vijay’s emotional connect with people across age groups had played a key role in shaping his popularity.

“Tamil people loved him, not only as a leader. Every lady treats him like his own son, people treat him like their own brother. Sixty-year-olds consider him a grandson, he has developed that relationship with the public,” he said.

Family support and emotional celebrations

Vijay’s mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, also expressed happiness over the early trends, while family members highlighted his discipline and dedication throughout his film and political journey.

“He is a young and energetic person and everyone in Tamil Nadu is expecting that the biggest change through him and definitely we believe that he can do the best among everybody,” his cousin told ANI.

Meanwhile, TVK workers celebrated outside the party headquarters in Chennai as trends showed the party emerging as the single-largest force, marking a dramatic entry into Tamil Nadu’s electoral politics and signalling a potential reshaping of the state’s political future.