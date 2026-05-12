Just days after being sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Vijay has directed officials to shut down 717 liquor retail outlets situated within 500 metres of temples, schools, colleges, and bus stands across the state.

According to an official notification, the closures must be completed within two weeks. The Tamil Nadu Department of Information and Public Relations said the decision was taken as part of a public welfare measure aimed at restricting liquor shops near sensitive public spaces and crowded areas.

“In the interest of public welfare, Honorable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru. S. Joseph Vijay has ordered the closure within two weeks of 717 liquor retail sales outlets located up to 500 meters from places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands,” the post read.

This is a developing story. More details to be added.