Supreme Court extends interim protection from arrest to Teesta Setalvad in 2002 riots case

Teesta Setalvad, secretary of NGO ‘Citizens for Justice and Peace’, is being probed for allegedly fabricating evidence and instituting false proceedings in relation to the 2002 riots.

Written by India News Desk
Teesta Setalvad
Activist Teesta Setalvad outside Sabarmati Central Jail women's prison. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the interim protection from arrest to civil rights activist Teesta Setalvad in a case linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots, reports Live Law. The next hearing will be on July 19 at 2 PM.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna and Dipankar Datta issued notice to the Gujarat government on the appeal filed by Setalvad against the Gujarat High Court order.

Setalvad, secretary of NGO ‘Citizens for Justice and Peace’, is being probed for allegedly fabricating evidence and instituting false proceedings in relation to the 2002 riots.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the state of Gujarat sought time from the apex court, saying he needs time to translate documents. The top court bench then agreed to his request and posted the matter to a later date.

Advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Setalvad.

Earlier, on July 1, the Supreme Court protected Setalvad from arrest and stayed for a period of one week the high court order in a special 9 PM sitting, rejecting her plea for regular bail and asking her to surrender immediately in a case of the alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent people in the post-2002 riot cases.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 13:50 IST

