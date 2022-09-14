Subramanian Swamy asked to vacate Lutyens’ bungalow in 6 weeks by Delhi High Court

Observing that former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy’s allotted 5-year stay in Delhi’s Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone is over, the Delhi High court on Wednesday ordered Swamy to vacate his government residence in six weeks’ time. “The court has not been shown any material which may mandate and require the allotment of government accommodation to a Z Class protectee,” ruled Justice Yashwant Varma’s bench, The Indian Express reported.

Swamy, who was a Rajya Sabha MP till April 24, had moved the HC requesting for the period of his accommodation to be extended, keeping in mind his security arrangements as he is a Z-Category security protectee. Swamy’s advocate also clarified before the court that his client didn’t wish to extend his stay forever.

Read Also: After Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal claims BJP approached 10 Punjab AAP MLAs

The former Rajya Sabha MP was allotted the bungalow at Lutyens’ after paying a licence fee based on his security needs, Swamy’s counsel Jayant Mehta argued before the court, while submitting documents showing that his client had cleared all his dues.

Stating that Swamy’s intention was not to put pressure on the government exchequer, but being a Z-class protectee, his private residence did not have enough space to house so many bodyguards. “I have no difficulty to shift to my personal accommodation. (But) personal accommodation is insufficient. As (someone who is protected) by these many guards, I am required not only to ensure their accommodation but also facilities in the household for them to rest, stay and meet their basic needs. My private house cannot accommodate so many guards,” Swamy contended.

Also Read: High drama at Arvind Kejriwal’s dinner at auto-rickshaw driver’s home in Ahmedabad

The Centre, on the other hand, maintained that Swamy’s security had nothing to do with his accommodation as the MHA has clearly specified that providing Z-class security didn’t necessarily mean that a government accommodation will also be provided. The Centre further submitted that Swamy’s “palatial house in Nizamuddin East” could easily fit all the bodyguards.

The Centre also maintained that Swamy’s Z-security cover shall continue, subject to periodic reviews. The government also said that necessary steps to secure Swamy’s private residence will also be taken.