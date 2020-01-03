Shiv Sena questions efficacy of surgical strikes, says purpose of demoralising Pakistani terrorists remains an illusion

Shiv Sena said the perception that surgical strike will demoralise Pakistani terrorists remains an illusion.

The Shiv Sena on Friday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the surgical strike and the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The party in its mouthpiece Saamana said that despite the surgical strike and revocation of Article 370, the situation in the border state has not changed much.

The party said the perception that surgical strike will demoralise Pakistani terrorists remains an illusion. It said that the constant ceasefire violations by Pakistan have killed many Indian soldiers and that seven to eight soldiers from Maharashtra alone have lost their lives in the last month.

“There is a bloodshed along the Kashmir border and mounting anger among the families of martyred jawans. The perception that surgical strike will demoralise Pakistani terrorists has turned out to be an illusion. In fact, the attacks have increased,” it said.

The remarks come in the wake of the death of a soldier from Maharashtra on Wednesday. The soldier, identified as Naik Sandip Raghunath Sawant, was martyred during a counter-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The New Year did not begin on a positive note in Kashmir. Our jawan from Satara, Sandip Sawant, attained martyrdom in Kashmir along with two other soldiers. In the last one month, seven to eight jawans from Maharashtra were killed in the line of duty. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is not responsible for this,” it said.

CM Uddhav Thackeray-led party also accused the Modi government of doing politics over the death of soldiers. It said the BJP has always cashed in on votes on surgical strike during elections but always kept silent on deaths of jawans. The party said that selctive circulation of news that only Pakistanis were getting killed in Kashmir will not change the reality as tricolour-draped bodies of Indian soldiers, like Sawant, are reaching their respective villages.

The Sena also sought to know whether the situation in Kashmir has improved after the surgical strike in 2016 and abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. It, however, maintained that scrapping Article 370 was a good move.