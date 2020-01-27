Shaheen Bagh protest: ‘Textbook case of few hundreds suppressing peaceful majority’, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia stand with Shaheen Bagh protestors.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday came down heavily on protesters at Shaheen Bagh and said it was important to expose their “true face” to the nation. He also questioned the silence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the protests which has seen hundreds of people stage a sit-in protest for more than a month against the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed NRC. The protestors have blocked the roads, leading to traffic congestion in many areas of the national capital.

“Shaheen Bagh is emerging as a textbook case of a few hundred people seeking to suppress the peaceful majority. This is the true face of Shaheen Bagh and uncovering it in front of the country is very important. Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal are both silent on this issue,” Prasad said.

“But their people are speaking. Manish Sisodia says ‘we are with Shaheen Bagh’. Congress’ Digvijaya Singh and Mani Shankar Aiyar even visited the site,” Prasad said.

“Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia stand with Shaheen Bagh protestors,” he said.

The BJP leader said millions of people who are silent, are in trouble because of these protests. “They also have the right to freedom of speech and expression,” he said.

On opposition leader’s allegation of the Constitution being subverted, he said, “The Constitution is discussed a lot these days, and the freedom of speech. Is freedom limited to some specific people?”

Referring to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s remark that Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s victory will be completed if CAA is implemented, Prasad said, “I have heard that Jinnah has also made an entry into Indian politics these days. Mani Shankar Aiyar puts all his opinions out in Pakistan. His friends keep dividing the nation and talk about Jinnah.

“I want to say this to Congress clearly, that there would be no partition of India here on,” Prasad said.