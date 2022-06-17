‘Scatterbrained scheme’: TMC demands immediate withdrawal of ‘Agnipath’ as protests intensify across country

The Trinamool Congress on Friday criticised the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme, calling it “anti-national” and demanding that it be withdrawn immediately. The ruling party in West Bengal also charged that this was done by the BJP to “win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections”.

“The BJP is embarking on these policies with a single aim: to win the 2024 Loksabha elections, by hook or by crook, the people can look after themselves! The AITUC urges the BJP-led Central Government to simply withdraw the Agnipath Scheme and not try to bulldoze it, for the sake of our people and our country,” the TMC said in a statement.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party also said that the “scatterbrained” scheme has been rejected by defence experts and retired military commanders.

“There are others, retired military commanders, who know the military establishment inside out, who are flabbergasted at this scatterbrained Scheme. They have warned that on the one hand Agnipath will weaken the military establishment and on the other, endanger Society at large when Agniveers are let loose on the streets, unemployed and without pension,” the statement added.

The ruling party in West Bengal also said that the policy decisions by the Modi government since 2014, including demonetisation, GST, the now-repealed farm laws, have made people of the country suffer.

The remarks came as violent protests against the scheme intensified on the third day today with Bihar turning into centerstage of the agitation. Over a dozen trains were set ablaze in the state and a railway station was also vandalised. The agitators also vandalised the houses of Bihar Deputy CM Renu Devi and state BJP chief Sanjeev Jaiswal.