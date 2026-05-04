Viluppuram Rishivandiyam Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Anbu D IND Awaited
Anbumurugan S IND Awaited
Arumugam G Parivartan Rajniti Party Awaited
Ashok Kumar G Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Balakrishnan A BSP Awaited
Chezhiyan P Pattali Makkal Katchi Awaited
Gowtham C IND Awaited
Karthikeyan A IND Awaited
Karthikeyan K DMK Awaited
Karthikeyan V IND Awaited
Manikandan C IND Awaited
Marikkannu A IND Awaited
Narayanan L IND Awaited
Radhika P Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Raja K IND Awaited
Raja S IND Awaited
Ranganathan N All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
Sankar R Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Selvaraj P IND Awaited
Senthikumar V N IND Awaited
Sevvantha G K Anna Makkal Katchi Awaited
Sezhiyan K IND Awaited
Venkatraman J Naadaalum Makkal Katchi Awaited
Vijayakumar G IND Awaited
Vinoth S IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Rishivandiyam assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Rishivandiyam Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 88.88% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Rishivandiyam assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Rishivandiyam with a margin of 41728 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Rishivandiyam assembly elections?

Rishivandiyam Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Karthikeyan K Santhosh S A 41728
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
Karthikeyan K
2016
DMK-flag
Karthikeyan.k
2011
DMDK-flag
Vijaykant

Rishivandiyam Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Rishivandiyam Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.