Reservation in India: Will you benefit from Modi government’s upper caste reservation move? Find out here

Reservation in India: In what could prove a big gamechanger ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the Narendra Modi government has approved a 10 per cent quota for the Economicaly Weaker Sections of the Upper Caste in government jobs and education. Led by PM Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet approved 10 per cent reservation in the general category.

Sources have told news agency PTI that government is likely to bring a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament on Tuesday. The quota is likely to be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation.

As of now, the section doesn’t get any reservation. “The reservation will be given to those economically backward poor people who are not availing the benefit of reservation as of now,” a source explained to PTI.

Now, many people are now concerned whether or not they are included under the quota by Narendra Modi government. Such people are advised to match the criterion government has reportedly set. The eligibility criteria is given below:

Reservation for upper castes: MUST KNOW DETAILS

Criteria for economicaly backward section:

1) Annual income below 8 lakhs

2) Agricultural land below 5 hectare

3) Residential below 1000 sq ft

4) Residential plot below 109 yards in notified municipality.

5) Residential plot below 209 yards in non notified municipality area

The move is sent to bring in a political storm ahead of the elections. Congress has described the move as an “election gimmick” and accused the BJP of posturing ahead of the national elections. Taking to Twitter, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi questioned the timing of the move and asked as to why the government did not think about this for four years and eight months and brought this just months before the model code of conduct coming into effect.

The Congress leader also asked whether the government has the majority to bring about a Constitutional amendment in Parliament. “Why did you not think of this for four years and eight months? So obviously thought of as election gimmick three months before the model code. You know that you cannot exceed 50 per cent maxima so it is done only to posture that you tried,” he said in a tweet.