Rajasthan Elections 2023: Ex-Army chief VK Singh claims ‘PoK will merge with India on its own’

Union Minister and ex-Army chief General V K Singh on Monday claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will merge with India “on its own” soon.

While responding to a query at a press conference in Rajasthan’s Dausa, VK Singh said, “PoK will merge with India on its own, wait for some time.”

A reporter had asked him about the BJP’s stand on PoK’s Shia Muslims demanding the opening of the Kargil border crossing with India.

A reporter had asked him about the BJP's stand on PoK's Shia Muslims demanding the opening of the Kargil border crossing with India.

Targeting the Congress government in Rajasthan, Singh also said the state’s law and order situation is in shambles and promises the government made to the youth and farmers still remain unfulfilled. “Therefore, the BJP has had to organise Parivartan Sankalp Yatra to go among the people and listen to them,” he said.

VK Singh’s remarks comes a few days after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that “Akhand Bharat or undivided India will be a reality before the current generation of young people grows old.”

“You will witness it [Akhand Bharat] before you grow old because circumstances are evolving in that direction. Those who are separated from India might now realise their mistake. We need to accept India’s nature. It is not just about erasing lines on a map but accepting India’s inherent character. So, once that character is accepted, there will be no need for any change. Everything will naturally unite into one India,” he said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Singh’s PoK claim, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut said the party will welcome if any effort made towards annexing PoK with India but “make Manipur peaceful” before that.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Singh's PoK claim, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut said the party will welcome if any effort made towards annexing PoK with India but "make Manipur peaceful" before that.

“We have always dreamed that there be an ‘Akhand Bharat’ (undivided India). We always say that PoK is ours. But when the former Army chief was holding the post, he should have tried then to make it ours. How can you do it now? We will welcome it if any effort is made towards that but before that, make Manipur peaceful,” he said.

Raut said China has reached Manipur. “Rahul Gandhi says that China has entered Ladakh and has taken our land, parts of Arunachal Pradesh are being shown by China on its map – end this first. After that PoK will merge with India on its own, you are not required for that to happen.”