Ahead of the Puducherry Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returning to power in the Union Territory, asserting that the “double-engine” government has successfully fulfilled the aspirations of the electorate over the past five years.

In an X post, the Prime Minister said that he is looking forward to the upcoming ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvaad – Puducherry’ scheduled for March 30.

“Over the last 5 years, the double-engine NDA Government has fulfilled the aspirations of the people of Puducherry. That is why the people of Puducherry are going to bless NDA yet again. Looking forward to joining the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvaad – Puducherry’ on the 30th at 5:30 PM,” said PM Modi in a post.

Over the last 5 years, the double-engine NDA Government has fulfilled the aspirations of the people of Puducherry. That is why the people of Puducherry are going to bless NDA yet again.



Looking forward to joining the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvaad – Puducherry’ on the 30th… https://t.co/oHMLZLvg5I — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2026

Earlier, the official account of the Narendra Modi Mobile App announced the PM’s participation in the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvaad – Puducherry’, highlighting that this interaction would provide a platform for booth-level BJP-NDA karyakartas to engage directly with the Prime Minister and share ideas for further strengthening the Union Territory. The event is accessible via the NaMo App.

Polling dates announced for Puducherry and West Bengal

Voting in Puducherry will take place on April 9. Polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 4, the ECI announced.

The current term of the 30-member Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is set to expire on June 15.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties in Puducherry earlier announced a seat-sharing agreement, with the All India N R Congress (AINRC) set to contest in 16 constituencies and the BJP on 10 seats. NDA partners AIADMK and Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) will also contest on two seats each.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Congress president V Vaithilingam released the party’s list of 16 candidates, following a seat-sharing agreement finalised between the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) earlier, under which Congress will contest 16 of the 30 seats, while the DMK will contest the remaining 14 constituencies.

TVK enters fray with full candidate list

Additionally, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has also released the list of 30 candidates for the upcoming 2026 Puducherry Legislative Assembly General Election.

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, AINRC emerged as the largest party with 10 seats, followed by DMK with six seats, while BJP and Congress won six seats each. The voter turnout was recorded at 84.8 per cent.

While in the 2016 elections, Congress had secured a majority with 15 seats, AINRC won eight seats, AIADMK bagged four seats, and DMK got two seats, with voter turnout at 83.6 per cent.