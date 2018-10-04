PM Narendra Modi meets Ganga expedition delegation led by Bachendri Pal

The group includes eight mountaineers who have successfully climbed the Everest, and is led by Bachendri Pal, the first Indian woman to summit the peak. (ANI)

A group of about 40 enthusiasts, who are embarking on a month-long rafting expedition to create awareness on cleaning the River Ganga, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Underlining the importance of a clean and vibrant Ganga, Modi urged the group to reach out to school children as part of their awareness activities.

The group includes eight mountaineers who have successfully climbed the Everest, and is led by Bachendri Pal, the first Indian woman to summit the peak.

The month-long “Mission Gange” river rafting expedition would see the group travel from Haridwar to Patna, with halts in Bijnor, Narora, Farrukhabad, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Buxar in Bihar, an official statement said. “At each of these nine cities, the group will raise awareness about keeping the Ganga clean, and also undertake cleaning activities,” it added.