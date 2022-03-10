Parkash Singh Badal Election Results 2022 Live: In Lambi, will SAD patron’s magic continue or AAP, Congress may emerge as giant killer?

Live

Parkash Singh Badal Election Results 2022, Lambi Election Result 2022 Live News: Parkash Badal even defeated Amarinder Singh in 2017. Since Badal was not keeping well, he campaigned for a very short period and deployed his relatives for canvassing.

Parkash Singh Badal Election Result 2022, Lambi Parkash Singh Badal Election Result 2022 Live: The Lambi assembly constituency comes under the Muktsar district. The seat is considered to be a bastion of Shiromani Akali Dal. SAD patron and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had bagged the seat five times in a row since 1997 and is trying his luck for the sixth time this election. Badal even defeated Amarinder Singh in 2017. Since Badal was not keeping well, he campaigned for a very short period and deployed his relatives for canvassing. Of the five elections that Badal contested from this seat, every time his winning margin was over 20 thousand except in 2007 when he defeated Congress by over nine thousand votes.

Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Gurmeet Singh Khudian from the seat. Khudian had toured the constituency extensively and even campaigned in villages to boost his poll prospects. Khudian is the son of the late MP from Lambi- Jagdev Singh Khudian. Other candidates from the fray are Congress leader Jagpal Singh Abul Khurana and Rakesh Dhingra of BJP. Jagpal is the son of former minister Gurnam Singh Abul Khurana who died last year. Gurnam had won from the Lambi seat in 1992, before the arrival of Parkash Singh Badal at the seat. There are 117 seats in the Punjab assembly and a majority of the exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the AAP.

Live Updates