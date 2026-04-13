Several parts of Noida are facing heavy traffic jams as factory workers have several roads amid protests demanding higher wages. Long queues of vehicles and bumper-to-bumper traffic is being witnessed on major roads, with many commuters saying they have been stuck for hours.

Hundreds of Labour union workers are protesting in sector 62 of Noida and blocking the Delhi-Noida border in Chilla after workers rejected Noida authorities’ olive branch over wake demands.

Due to blockades, traffic has spilled over to parts of Delhi, with the entire DND being jammed during peak hours

Some say it is taking more than an hour to cross the Film City–Mahamaya stretch, which is less than four kilometres.

“I was stuck at Film City–Mahamaya stretch for more than an hour which usually takes 10-15 minutes. The situation was extremely frustrating,” a commuter told financialexpress.com.

Delhi traffic police issues advisory

Delhi traffic police has also shared an update on X, advising commuters to avoid roads linked to Noida and plan their journey accordingly.

“Traffic at Noida is severely affected due to on going agitation by the workers from private factories. They have completely blocked Noida Link Road coming from Chilla Border (Delhi). Traffic movement towards Noida from the Chilla Border is severely affected. Public is hereby advised to plan their journey accordingly,” it wrote on X.

Traffic Advisory Traffic at Noida severely affected due to on going agitation by the workers from private factories. They have completely blocked Noida Link Road coming from Chilla Border (Delhi). Traffic movement towards Noida from the Chilla Border is severely affected.

Public… — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 13, 2026

Police step in to manage the situation

Traffic police say that personnel have been deployed at affected spots and diversions are being put in place to manage the situation and ease traffic flow.

The Noida Police say that enough personnel have been deployed across industrial areas, with senior police and administrative officials present on the ground to monitor the situation. Efforts are being made to calm the protesting workers and bring things back to normal.

Watch visuals-

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Heavy traffic congestion on Delhi-Noida DND Flyway due to traffic diversion as Chilla Border, connecting Delhi to Noida, has been closed following a violent protest in Noida Phase 2. During the protest by employees of a company in Noida Phase 2, vehicles… pic.twitter.com/k3gsm5KcPu — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

“Workers are being urged to maintain peace and restraint. Necessary action is being taken, and minimum force is being used to control the situation,” the police wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Heavy congestion is being reported in Sector 62, Phase 2, and along the DND Flyway. Traffic from Chilla Border to Mahamaya Flyover and from Mahamaya Flyover towards DND Toll/Chilla Border and Delhi is being diverted. Commuters are being asked to use alternate routes.

An X user has shared pictures of bumper-to-bumper traffic on DND saying, “It’s not moving at all, sir. It’s stuck; for half an hour, the car hasn’t moved an inch forward.”

Another user is calling it “Total failure of administration.”

One more user said, “Don’t use DND flyover today from Delhi to Noida it’s peak jam”.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Vehicles and properties vandalised and stones pelted in Phase 2 of Noida where a large number of employees of a company gathered in protest over their demands for a salary increment. Heavy Police deployment made here to bring the situation under control.… pic.twitter.com/1B0axJZSBN — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

Traffic is also being diverted at Rajnigandha Chowk and Sandeep Paper Mill Road to ensure smoother movement. Traffic police personnel are present at these locations. The traffic helpline number is 9971009001.

Situation turned tense, leading to violence

Officials say the situation is worsening as some protesters are allegedly vandalising vehicles and property and throwing stones during clashes with the police. One car has also been set on fire.