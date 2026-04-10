Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said that Tamil Nadu won’t bow down, stressing that there would be no compromise on state rights or federalism. He added that his government stands for dignity and self-respect, and is against any form of imposition, while remaining committed to growth with people-first, welfare-driven and inclusive governance.

His remarks come ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

Stalin’s message centres on self-respect



In a post on X, Stalin wrote, “Tamil Nadu Won’t Bow Down No compromise on State rights or federalism Yes to dignity and self-respect. No to imposition Committed to growth with people-first, welfare-driven, inclusive governance.” Stalin also shared a newspaper clipping featuring his interview with an Indian daily newspaper.

In an interview with an Indian daily newspaper, Stalin said that the DMK’s welfare-driven governance, strong ideological base, and coalition strength would ensure what he described as a “Dravidian Model 2.0” mandate in the upcoming elections.

Stalin asserted that there is a strong “pro-incumbency” sentiment across Tamil Nadu, claiming that people are already aware of and supportive of the government’s welfare schemes even before they are fully explained. He said this reflects deep public trust in the DMK’s governance model and continuity of Dravidian politics.

Highlighting key welfare initiatives such as Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, Vidiyal Payanam, Pudhumai Penn, and Naan Mudhalvan, he said women’s empowerment schemes remain central to his government’s agenda. He described these policies as transformative in improving livelihoods and social justice.

On political positioning, Stalin framed the election as a contest between “Team Tamil Nadu and Team Delhi,” accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to enter the state through alliances. He also criticised the Opposition for allegedly misrepresenting DMK’s governance failures and defended the alliance dynamics in Tamil Nadu politics.

Centre-state balance back in focus



On Centre-State relations, he reiterated his demand for greater fiscal autonomy and a higher share of central revenues for states, arguing that developed states like Tamil Nadu should not be penalised for their performance. He also opposed policies such as NEET and the National Education Policy, calling for the protection of state rights under cooperative federalism.

Addressing economic performance, Stalin pointed to Tamil Nadu’s reported 11.19% GSDP growth in 2024-25 and said the state aims to become a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030, with a focus on skill development to adapt to AI-driven job markets.

He also defended his government against allegations of law and order and corruption, claiming Tamil Nadu performs strongly in crime prevention and conviction rates.

On ideology, Stalin said the DMK represents continuity of the Dravidian movement, tracing its legacy from leaders like Periyar EV Ramasamy, Perarignar Anna, and Muthamizharignar Kalaignar, and rejected claims of dynastic politics. He said his leadership is rooted in the “Dravidian flavour” of governance rather than individual identity.

Meanwhile, Stalin on Friday travelled by the Chennai Metro from Chennai Central Metro Station to DMS Metro Station as part of his election campaign ahead of the Assembly elections. He interacted with commuters and sought public support during the journey.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also campaigned in the Triplicane Assembly constituency of Chennai.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight