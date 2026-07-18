Former Spain defender Joan Capdevila has appealed to US President Donald Trump after US authorities denied him permission to enter the country ahead of Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final between Spain and defending champions Argentina.

Capdevila, who was part of Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning squad, said his application under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) was rejected, preventing him from travelling to New Jersey with his children to watch the final and reunite with his former teammates.

🚨 ¡NECESITO AYUDA @realDonaldTrump ! 🙏



Me acaban de decir que no puedo viajar a la final con mis hijos porque me han denegado el ESTA 😭



¿Alguien me puede ayudar con esto? No sabéis la ilusión que me hacía poder estar allí con todos mis compañeros de 2010 y con este equipo… pic.twitter.com/VH9wakzaH1 — Joan Capdevila (@capde11) July 17, 2026

The retired left-back believes the decision relates to his participation in an exhibition football match in Iran in 2016, reported BBC.

He tagged Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Spain’s sports ministry in a social media post seeking help. “They just told me that I can’t travel to the final with my kids because my ESTA has been denied,” Capdevila wrote in a post on X.

“Can anyone help me with this? You have no idea how excited I was to be there with all my 2010 teammates and this team to cheer them on,” he said. “I can’t believe they’re not letting me into the USA… and that I’ll miss a moment like this with my kids who love soccer so much,” he added.

Capdevila later told Spanish radio station COPE that he believes his visit to Iran nearly a decade ago triggered the rejection.

Why does Capdevila think his ESTA was rejected?

According to Capdevila, the issue started from an exhibition match played in Tehran in 2016. He was part of a team of former LaLiga stars that faced an Iranian all-star side in the country’s capital.

The United States requires citizens from Visa Waiver Program countries to obtain ESTA approval before travelling without a visa for stays of up to 90 days, reported BBC. Capdevila said his application was denied, making it impossible for him to attend the World Cup final.

Capdevila made 60 appearances for Spain and helped the national team win UEFA Euro 2008 before lifting the country’s first FIFA World Cup in South Africa in 2010 after defeating the Netherlands in the final, reported BBC.

Has this happened to others before World Cup?

Capdevila is not the first football figure to face entry problems before the tournament. In June, Somali referee Omar Artan missed the World Cup after US authorities denied him entry upon arrival at Miami International Airport.

US officials said the decision was linked to his “association with suspected members of terror organisations.” Artan had been named the Confederation of African Football’s Men’s Referee of the Year for 2025.

Meanwhile, Spain reached only the second World Cup final in the country’s history after defeating France 2-0 in Dallas. Argentina, the defending champions and three-time World Cup winners, booked their place in a second successive final after coming from behind to beat England 2-1, reported BBC.

The final will take place at MetLife Stadium on Sunday and will mark the first World Cup final between the reigning European champions, Spain, and the Copa America winners, Argentina.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended only for informational and entertainment purposes. Financial Express couldn’t independently verify the claims in the social media post.