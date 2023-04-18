‘No discussion on alliance with BJP’: Ajit Pawar denies reports of rift

Nationalist Congress Party Ajit Pawar on Tuesday denied reports of his defection and asserted that he will remain steadfast with the party. Pawar, who spoke to the media amid reports that he was considering taking along a sizable chunk of NCP MLAs along with him and allying with the BJP, denied all such speculation. Pawar further said that the rumours were being spread to divert attention from the real issues.

The leader also dismissed reports that he called a meeting of party MLAs and “took signatures” of over 40 NCP legislators.

“MLAs come and meet me for routine work. They always come. But today this is being projected for the wrong reasons. I want to tell my workers that there is no truth in these discussions. There is no reason to get confused,” he said, adding that a letter of support with signatures of 40 MLAs were rumours that were being intentionally spread to create a rift within the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Pawar also denied any discussions on the possibility of an alliance with the BJP and said that neither him nor the party was discussing any such decision. “If an when any such decision is taken, you will be informed about it,” Pawar added.

During his interaction with reporters, Pawar also took strong objection to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s Sunday column in Saamna and said that he was capable enough to present his side. “There are people who are not in NCP are making statements about the NCP. I have not given my vakalatnama to anyone. We are capable of presenting our side. Our spokesperson and leaders are capable,” he said.

In an apparent reference to Raut, Pawar advised “such leaders” to speak on their own party and focus their energies on the affairs within their own party. “I request you to stop all these assumptions. Nothing has happened. We work as family. We will continue to work as family. Don’t stretch it too far. Don’t test my patience,” he added.