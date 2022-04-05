  • MORE MARKET STATS

Nitish Kumar expresses anguish over Jammu & Kashmir attack, orders help for injured Bihar labourers

The Resident Commissioner of Bihar, in New Delhi, has been asked to get in touch with Jammu and Kashmir administration and ensure both got proper treatment.

Written by PTI
nitish kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo source: PTI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed anguish over the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which two migrant labourers from the state have sustained injuries.

In a social media post late on Monday night, Kumar said the injured persons belonged to West Champaran district. The Resident Commissioner of Bihar, in New Delhi, has been asked to get in touch with Jammu and Kashmir administration and ensure both got proper treatment.

The migrants were shot at by terrorists in Pulwama district.

