New Parliament building inauguration: Political parties who are attending and ones who are boycotting

The inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a major stir in Indian politics, with as many as 20 parties announcing that they will not attend the ceremony to be held on May 28.

In a joint statement, 19 political parties said that the “collective decision” to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, was because PM Modi is inaugurating it himself, “completely sidelining” President Droupadi Murmu, which insults the high office of the President and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

“The inauguration of a new Parliament building is a momentous occasion…Prime Minister Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response,” the statement read.

Later, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also announced separately that the party will skip the inauguration as PM Modi would be inaugurating it.

Among the parties, who are boycotting the event, include:

Congress

Trinamool Congress (TMC)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

Janata Dal (United)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)

Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Samajwadi Party (SP)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

Communist Party of India (CPI)

Indian Union Muslim League

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)

National Conference

Kerala Congress (Mani)

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP);

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)

AIMIM

Meanwhile, several parties have said that they will attend the ceremony.

Ruling YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy confirmed on Wednesday that his party will participate in the inauguration.

“In the true spirit of democracy, my party will attend this historic event,” tweeted Reddy, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating a grand, majestic and spacious Parliament building to the nation.

Here are the parties who have confirmed that they are attending:

BJP

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)

YSRCP

Biju Janata Dal (BJD)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP)

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has called upon the boycotting Opposition parties to reconsider their decision. “I once again appeal to them to reconsider their decision and kindly join in this historical function,” Joshi said.