National Herald Case LIVE: Sonia Gandhi to depose before ED today; Section 144 imposed at Raj Ghat as Congress plans protests

Sonia Gandhi National Herald Case Live News, Sonia Gandhi ED Deposition Today Live Updates: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second round of questioning in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. Meanwhile, the Congress leaders on Monday asked permission from the Delhi police to stage a ‘Satyagraha’ protest at the Raj Ghat. While denying permission, the Delhi police has imposed Section 144 in the Raj Ghat area.

“Our freedom movement was fought on the principles of non-violence and satyagraha, the teachings of Gandhiji. These ideals transcended boundaries and became the light of hope for many oppressed. The Modi government imposes 144 to suppress our Satyagraha at every spot,” Congress MP KC Venugopal wrote on Twitter.

“Now they have imposed 144 even around Raj Ghat, the Samadhi of Gandhi ji, to stop peaceful Satyagraha by Congress MPs and CWC members against the misusing of agencies for political vendetta. This is beyond condemnation and they can’t silence our voice with brute force,” the Congress leader further added.

The party had organised massive protests across the country on Thursday as Gandhi appeared before the central agency for the first round of questioning. In several places the protests took a violent turn, with the youth Congress protesters burning a car on the streets of Bengaluru, while several Congress workers stopped a train and blocked railway tracks in Delhi. Water canons were used to disperse unruly protests in many cities including Delhi and Chandigarh. Gandhi had reached the ED office at around noon on Thursday, accompanied by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. The 75-year-old Gandhi was also allowed to carry a doctor inside the ED office due to her ailing health. Gandhi was allowed to leave after three hours of questioning. While the Congress claimed that the ED was left with nothing to ask, the ED said that they allowed Gandhi to leave upon her request.

The ED is probing alleged financial irregularities in the acquisition of Associated Journals Limited by the Young Indian Private Limited, where Gandhi holds 38 per cent of the shares and is a director.

Live Updates