Narasimha Rao 100th anniversary: Modi government to release commemorative stamp to honour former Prime Minister

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 4:02 PM

PV Narasimha Rao served as the ninth Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996.

Narasimha Rao commemorative stamp: The Centre on Monday announced the release of a commemorative stamp in the honour of former PM PV Narasimha Rao, Times Now reported. The decision comes a day after the national celebrated the 100th birth anniversary of Rao.

Rao served as the ninth Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996. He was born on June 28, 1921 in Warangal, now in Telangana. He is revered as the ‘Father of Indian Economic Reforms.’

Meanwhile, Telangana government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao has demanded to confer the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in the country, on Narasimha Rao. KCR said that Rao changed the country’s destiny and deserves the award.

Rao said that he will personally meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put forward the demand. The state government has also urged the Centre to rename University of Hyderabad, a central varsity, after the former Prime Minister.

