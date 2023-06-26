Monsoon fury wreaks havoc across India, millions affected

Monsoon rains across India have thrown normal life completely out of gear with floods displacing thousands in the Northeast, and disruption of transport services hitting the supply of daily essentials in several states of the country.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several states in India are expected to experience heavy rainfall, leading to concerns over the flood situation in various regions. The IMD has issued alerts and warnings for several states, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, and Uttarakhand.

Also Read: India weather LIVE Updates: Flashfloods in Himachal’s Mandi, Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked

The IMD officials have attributed the heavy downpour predictions to synoptic situations such as a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal region, cyclonic circulation over Gujarat’s Kutch region, and an active trough spreading over Maharashtra to coastal Karnataka. These weather systems are expected to contribute to the intensification of rainfall in the affected areas.

Assam weather: Floods affect lakhs, IMD issues red alert

The flood situation remains grim in Assam, with several districts severely affected. According to an official bulletin, the death toll has risen to three, and over 4 lakh people across 15 districts are reeling under the deluge.

#WATCH | The flood situation in Assam's Barpeta district is still grim as nearly 1.70 lakh people have been affected.



NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services personnel are engaged in the rescue operations.



(Visuals from Barpeta district) pic.twitter.com/6G9nQ3gkjq — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at Tezpur and Nematighat in Jorhat. The affected districts include Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, and Tamulpur.

The IMD has issued a ‘Red Alert’ and predicted ‘very heavy’ to ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall over the next few days.

Maharashtra weather: Two dead as building collapses in Ghatkopar

Mumbai experienced the partial collapse of a building in Ghatkopar, resulting in the unfortunate loss of two lives. The Southwest Monsoon has now reached Mumbai, albeit with a two-week delay. The city is expected to receive more showers over the next day, with occasional intense rain spells.

Also Read: Monsoon arrives in Mumbai! IMD issues yellow alert – See Photos

Moderate to heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs in the last 24 hours and the weather department has predicted more showers over the next one day with a possibility of occasional intense rain spells, officials said on Monday.

While train services were unaffected by rains in Mumbai, a technical glitch in the engine of a goods train affected services in the Karjat-Badlapur section of the suburban railway network, a Central Railway (CR) spokesperson said.

Himachal Pradesh weather: Flash floods, landslides block highways

Himachal Pradesh witnessed flash floods in the Bagipul area of Mandi, leaving over 200 people, including tourists, stranded. The region has also experienced landslides, causing road closures and blockages on major highways.

The Manali-Chandigarh National Highway was blocked following massive landslides along the Beas river in Himachal Pradesh, bringing vehicles to a standstill on this highway, the PTI reported. The Beas river in Mandi has witnessed increased water levels due to overnight rains in the hilly areas.

A cloudburst resulting in torrential rainfall and flood affected the roads severely in the region. Landslides have occurred at many places between Charmile to Satmile on Pandoh-Mandi national highway in the state. Mandi-Kullu road via Katola is also shut down due to heavy landslides near Kamand. A flash flood in Khoti Nala near Aut has blocked Mandi-Kullu National Highway.

Jammu and Kashmir weather: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked due to landslides

Jammu and Kashmir faced blockages on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to landslides.

VIDEO | Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked due to landslides at Mehad and Cafeteria Morh of Ramban district. pic.twitter.com/JT7obzWxPG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 26, 2023

The Ramban administration ordered the closure of schools up to Class 10 in response to heavy rains across the district, and waterlogging in several areas.

Madhya Pradesh: Wedding pandal collapses in Damoh, 7 injured

According to officials, around 7-8 people were injured after a wedding pandal collapsed in Damoh last night due to heavy rain and wind. The injured were sent to district hospital for treatment, the ANI reported.

The southwest monsoon has reached the eastern regions of Madhya Pradesh, and the entire state is expected to be encompassed by the rainy weather pattern soon.

Haryana, Punjab and Delhi weather update

According to a report by PTI, heavy rainfall, lightning, and thunderstorms were observed in various parts of Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana on Sunday. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius.

The surrounding areas of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad also experienced substantial rainfall. The IMD has forecast cloudy skies with moderate rainfall for Sunday, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 32 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan weather: Flood-like situation in Sri Ganganagar

In Rajasthan, heavy rainfall has led to a flood-like situation in Sri Ganganagar city. Visuals showed severe waterlogging in the city after a spell of heavy rainfall.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Severe waterlogging in several parts of Sri Ganganagar City following heavy rainfall.



As per IMD, partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm expected in Sri Ganganagar today. pic.twitter.com/TZ40s0Nz0Y — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 26, 2023

Heavy to very-heavy rainfall expected in Rajasthan in the next 4 days. Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall likely to lash several regions on June 28.

Uttarakhand: Heavy rains lash hill-state

Parts of Haridwar were waterlogged due to heavy rainfall since late night on Saturday. Heavy rain lashed certain parts of the Himalayan state with Haridwar receiving 78 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Dehradun (33.2) and Uttarkashi (27.7), according to IMD.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a surprise inspection of the State Disaster Management Control Room to assess the situation.