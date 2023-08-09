'Only a misogynistic man...': Smriti Irani hits out at Rahul Gandhi over flying kiss in Parliament

As the Parliament witnessed fiery speeches from INDIA bloc’s leaders and counters from BJP leaders during the ongoing debate on no-confidence motion, BJP leader Smriti Irani called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “misogynistic” for allegedly blowing a flying kiss towards the Treasury benches while leaving the Parliament on Wednesday.

“I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members. Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country. This is obscene,” she said.

Her remarks came as Rahul Gandhi allegedly gave a flying kiss to BJP members in Lok Sabha while leaving the Parliament after opening the debate on a no-confidence motion against the BJP government and PM Modi.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has filed a complaint with the Speaker against “inappropriate” behaviour of Rahul Gandhi. Women MPs have signed a letter and have demanded stringent action.

‘India murdered in Manipur’

Addressing the Lok Sabha on the second day, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP-led government of refusing to deploy the Army in Manipur because it does not want to douse the violence in the strife-torn state.

“You (Centre) are traitors… By murdering people in Manipur, you have murdered India in their hearts. You are not custodians of India, you are her murderers.”

He further said, “PM did not go to Manipur because PM believes Manipur is not in India. You have divided, broken Manipur. I visited the relief camps in Manipur, met the women and children there… something that the PM did not do.”