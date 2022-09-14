Mamata Banerjee breaks silence over ‘Nabanna Chalo’ mayhem – BJP brought ‘goons’, cops acted in restricted manner

Day after the BJP workers clashed with the Bengal police over ‘Nabanno Chalo Abhijan’ (Occupy state secretariat), state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke her silence over the row. Denying BJP’s claims that there were widespread incidents of police excesses in Howrah and Kolkata during the rally, Banerjee said that the police could have shot at the violent agitators as a last resort. She further claimed that the opposition party in the state had brought goons from other states to carry out mayhem in the city.

“They have vandalised government property. The public has been harassed by the BJP workers. The police could have shot at the protesters. But that was the last resort and was not necessary. The police tried to manage the situation in a restricted manner,” said the TMC leader, while adding, “Political protests are not done in such a violent manner. In that case, the law will take its own course. You (BJP) will bring goons from outside the state and use them for violence. That is unacceptable. You will carry guns and bombs in your bags. Is this a way to protest? They had captured the trains stations as it is railway property and they’re vandalising public property, throw stones and bombs in the name of andolan. Such anti-social activities are not connected to politics.”

Also Read: ‘Nabanna Chalo’: Swapan Dasgupta attacked by police, claims BJP; blames TMC ‘goons’ for mayhem

The Santragachi area in Howrah and the MG Road area in Kolkata witnessed widespread violence on Tuesday as BJP workers clashed with the cops in order to go past the barricades. The police resorted to lathi-charge, used tear gas and water cannons in a bid to disperse protesters. A police van was set ablaze near Kolkata’s MG Road area. BJP IT cell head and Bengal co-observer Amit Malviya tweeted a clip of the van set on fire and a person pelting stones, writing that goons from the ruling TMC party had infiltrated BJP’s peaceful march.

Also Read: ‘Nabanna Abhijan’: Highways turn battlefield in West Bengal as protests against Mamata govt take a violent turn

During the first round of the march, police detained Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MP Locket Chatterjee from Kolkata’s Hastings.