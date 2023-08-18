Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi, claims UP Congress chief

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Ajay Rai, said on Friday.

Ajay Rai made these claims just a day after he was made the party chief in Uttar Pradesh.

On speculations of Priyanka Gandhi contesting in the 2024 election, Ajay Rai said Priyanka Gandhi will contest from wherever she wants; if she wants to contest from Varanasi against PM Modi, every worker will work to ensure her victory, ANI reported.

On Smriti Irani, Ajay Rai said, “Ask her whether she could make sugar available at Rs 13 per kilo as she had promised. She must answer to the public where did that sugar go.”

Back in 2019, when speculations were rife that Priyanka Gandhi might contest against PM Modi from Varanasi, at the last moment, Ajay Rai was fielded from Varanasi. In 2014 too, Ajay Rai contested from Varanasi and lost to Narendra Modi. Now, months before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Ajay Rai was made the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress replacing Brijlal Khabri.

Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Amethi

In 2019, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contested from both Amethi and Wayanad. While Amethi was his legacy seat, Wayanad was his first entry in the South.

Smriti Irani emerged as a giant slayer after she defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. However, Rahul Gandhi was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad. Whether he would be able to contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha election was doubtful after he lost his Lok Sabha membership following the conviction in the 2019 Modi surname case.

His membership was later restored as Supreme Court put an interim stay on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction.