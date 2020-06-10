‘Yes, Chinese occupied Indian territory’: Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal’s biting response to Rahul Gandhi on border stand off

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal responds to Rahul Gandhi on border standoff with China.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Chinese aggression in Ladakh has drawn a sharp response from the local MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. In a tweet shared today, the BJP leader launched a scathing attack on Rahul for his question directed at Defence minister Rajnath Singh.

“Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?” Rahul had asked Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

Jamyang accused Rahul and his party of trying to mislead the nation and went on to share the details of incidents when Chinese made incursions into the Indian side.

“I hope Rahul Gandhi and Congress will agree with my reply based on facts and hopefully they won’t try to mislead again,” he tweeted.

“Yes, Chinese occupied Indian territory,” he said and listed areas that were occupied on Congress watch.

“Aksai Chin (37,244 square km) in 1962 during Congress regime. Tia Pangnak and Chabji Valley (250m length) in Chumur area till 2008 during UPA time. Zorawar Fort in Demjok was destroyed by PLA in 2008 and setup PLA’s Observing Point in 2012 during UPA regime and also created Chinese/new Demjok/Colony with 13 cemented houses,” he said.

“India lost Doom Cheley (ancient trade point) between Dungti and Demjok in 2008-2009 during UPA regime,” Namgyal said and attached a map that he captioned as an “Overview of Demjok area. Chinese intruded land of India till 2012 during Congress regime (sic)”.

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have been asking the Modi government to come clean on the border issue and reveal whether China has taken over Indian territory in Ladakh region.