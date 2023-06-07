scorecardresearch
Kolhapur tense: Cops lathicharge mob as stones hurled during saffron bandh

The bandh was called to protest against a social media status in support of Aurangzeb as Maharashtra celebrated the 350th Rajyabhishek Day (Coronation Day) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Tuesday.

Written by India News Desk
The incidents of stone pelting took place at Lakshmipuri, CPR and Dussehra Chowk in Kolhapur city after protesters staged a sit-in protest in front of Laxmipuri and Shahupuri police stations.

Tension gripped Kolhapur on Wednesday after stone-pelting was witnessed in several areas during a bandh organised by Hindutva outfits prompting the police to lathicharge the protesters.

Some youth reportedly posted offensive WhatsApp statuses, sparking outrage.

First published on: 07-06-2023 at 13:43 IST

Stock Market