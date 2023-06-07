Kolhapur tense: Cops lathicharge mob as stones hurled during saffron bandh

Tension gripped Kolhapur on Wednesday after stone-pelting was witnessed in several areas during a bandh organised by Hindutva outfits prompting the police to lathicharge the protesters.

The bandh was called to protest against a social media status in support of Aurangzeb as Maharashtra celebrated the 350th Rajyabhishek Day (Coronation Day) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Tuesday.

Some youth reportedly posted offensive WhatsApp statuses, sparking outrage.

The incidents of stone pelting took place at Lakshmipuri, CPR and Dussehra Chowk in Kolhapur city after protesters staged a sit-in protest in front of Laxmipuri and Shahupuri police stations.