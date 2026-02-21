A major rescue operation is under way in Kochi after a cat, now fondly named “Subash” by netizens, got trapped high up on a Metro pillar. The incident has gained massive public attention, leading to temporary suspension of Metro services to ensure the animal’s safe rescue. The cat was first noticed near Metro pillar numbers 555 and 556.

Visuals of the exhausted animal lying in a corner on top of the pillar began circulating created concern among animal lovers across Kerala. Authorities initially planned to continue rescue efforts after Metro services ended at 11.30 pm on Saturday. However, fears that the cat’s life could be in danger if delayed led officials to resume operations earlier. Power supply through the electric lines was disconnected to safely carry out the rescue work.

Crane brought in as rescue intensifies

As public pressure mounted, a crane was brought in early Sunday morning. Along with the Fire and Rescue Department, a special rescue team, including an expert from Goa, joined the mission. The operation, however, became difficult because the cat kept moving through narrow gaps between the pillars.

Metro services were paused once again as the rescue team began work. But the mission faced another setback when the crane developed technical issues, leaking hydraulic oil onto the road and damaging a portion of it. A second crane has now been arranged, and rescue operations are set to restart with full coordination between Metro authorities, fire force personnel and animal rescue teams. According to regional media reports, Metro and road services from Kochi to Aluva were temporarily halted to support the operation.

The story gained attention on social media, with many requesting authorities to act swiftly. Animal lovers have been closely following updates, and the name “Subash” has become symbolic of the collective effort to save the stranded cat.

Similar rescue in 2025 and 2020

This is not the first time such an incident has happened in Kochi. In 2025, a cat was stranded for five days atop Metro Pillar 29 near Aluva Market. The feline had climbed up using a parked cargo truck, but the vehicle left before it could return.

Traders tried to feed the cat by tossing food upwards. Eventually, a joint team of Fire and Rescue officials and animal rights activists used a high-tech crane to reach it. The frightened cat jumped onto a fire tender and ran into a nearby godown before finally being caught. It suffered a minor paw injury and was transported to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

A similar rescue operation took place in 2020 in Kochi’s Vytilla area for a cat trapped under a Metro bridge between two pillars for several days. Local residents heard continuous meowing and alerted authorities. Traffic was partly controlled to carry out rescue work.

Officials considered stopping Metro services but did not pause train movement as the cat was under the tracks and not on top. After several attempts and help from locals who provided food and water, the cat eventually ran to safety.