‘Kicked, punched, dragged out of Assembly’: Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha alleges manhandling by Congress leaders

Days after being sacked from the Ashok Ghelot cabinet following his remarks criticising the Rajasthan Chief Minister over increasing incidents of crime against women in the state, Congress leader Rajendra Singh Gudha was on Monday alleged that he was manhandled by leaders of the Congress party inside the Rajasthan Assembly.

The former minister, who asked his own party government to focus on incidents of crime against women in his own state before speaking on Manipur, today claimed that he was physically assaulted after his comments on the increasing crime rate against women in the state.

“Around 50 people attacked me, punched me, kicked me and Congress leaders dragged me out of the Assembly. The Chairman of the Rajasthan Assembly did not even allow me to speak. There were allegations against me that I am with the BJP. I want to know, what is my fault?” he said.

The Congress leader had on Sunday said that Rajasthan tops the list when it comes to crime against women.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gudha said “ My fight is against the BJP. I just spoke about the incident where a 20-year-old girl died after her throat was slit in the area that comes under my Vidhan Sabha. And he (Ashok Gehlot) accused me that I am now with the BJP. I just said that we are talking about Manipur but we must look at our state as well.”

Gudha was sacked as a minister in the Ashok Gehlot-led government on July 21. According to the Governor’s House, Rajasthan Chief Minister recommended to the Governor to remove the minister. The proposal was accepted without any delay.