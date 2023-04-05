Kerala train fire incident: Accused Shahrukh Saifi resident of Shaheen Bagh, cops question family in Delhi

Probe in the Kerala train incident, that killed three people, revealed that the suspected accused Shahrukh Saifi is a resident of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh in Jamia Nagar, reported The Indian Express.

Police said that he allegedly left from his home on March 31, and a team of Kerala police on Wednesday visited his home, which was also confirmed by Delhi police.

Shahrukh’s father told police that he was last with them on March 31.

“Searches were conducted at his home but nothing was found. His father was questioned. He said his son left the house saying he was going to work but didn’t return. The family tried calling him but his phone was switched off. Later, they lodged a missing persons report on April 2. The agencies have arrested Shahrukh. His parents said they don’t know anything about the case,” an officer told IE, on condition of anonymity.

On late Tuesday night, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), with the help of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), detained Saifi, who was sleeping at a railway station in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri. The accused was handed over to the Kerala police.

Kerala CM congratulates Police

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated the Kerala police who took part in the probe, and also the agencies, including Maharashtra ATS, central intelligence and the Railways, that cooperated in the probe, for apprehending the suspected assailant within three days.

The Kerala Cabinet also decided to provide Rs five lakh financial assistance to the next of kin of those who died in the incident, from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund.

On April 2, an unidentified man set fire to passengers after pouring petrol on them when the train reached Alappuzha-Kannur Main Executive Express train near Korapuzha bridge near Elathur. Nine people suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

The bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man, who went missing from the train after the fire, were recovered from the tracks near the Elathur railway station, hours after the incident. Police believe they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala police was subsequently formed to probe the incident.

Police said that the incident was likely pre-planned as he was carrying petrol in a bottle in his bag.