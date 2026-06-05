Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy resigned from the state Cabinet on Friday (June 5), just two days after taking oath as minister, citing dissatisfaction with his portfolio allocation. Despite stepping down from his ministerial role, the veteran Congress leader asserted that he remains a party member after more than five decades of association.

“I am resigning from my post because I cannot work against conscience.” He added, “How long can I tolerate this humiliation and what else were options before me?”

“I’m still in Congress party”

Addressing a press conference, Reddy clarified that his resignation was limited to the ministerial post and not his party membership. “I am still in the Congress party; I have not resigned from the party. I have been in the Congress party for the past 53 years. I have handled several responsibilities within the party,” Ramalinga Reddy said, showing his resignation letter to the media.

#WATCH | Bengaluru | Ramalinga Reddy resigns as Karnataka Minister, says, "I am still in the Congress party; I have not resigned from the party. I have been in the Congress party for the past 53 years. I have handled several responsibilities within the party.I have served as a… pic.twitter.com/5SnASNSpJl — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2026

He recalled his prior ministerial experience under previous Congress governments. “I have served as a minister in the cabinets of former Chief Ministers M Veerappa Moily and SM Krishna, among others,” he said. He also added that he had never lobbied for a ministerial berth. “I have never asked anyone to give me a ministerial position,” Reddy said.

CM Shivakumar downplays resignation setback, promises to resolve issue

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar dismissed concerns over Ramalinga Reddy’s resignation from the Karnataka Cabinet, asserting that there is “nothing to worry” as the veteran minister is one of his “closest friends” in the state government. Speaking to reporters shortly after Reddy stepped down just two days after taking oath, Shivakumar emphasized their long-standing bond and expressed confidence that the party would resolve the issue. “Nothing to worry. He is a great friend. We are the closest friends among the Cabinet. We will sort out the problem,” Shivakumar said.



He added that Reddy, an eight-time MLA and senior leader, had expressed discomfort working in the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio and requested a different ministerial post. “Ramalinga Reddy is my colleague and our senior leader. He said that he cannot go to the village and work. He said that I should give him some other ministerial post. I will talk to Ramalinga Reddy and make everything right,” the Chief Minister said in Kannada, signaling that the matter may be settled through internal discussion rather than signaling a deeper crisis in the newly formed Cabinet.

Portfolio dispute over Bengaluru Development

The resignation followed the allocation of ministerial portfolios in the newly sworn-in DK Shivakumar-led Cabinet on Thursday night (June 4). As per the notification issued by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Ramalinga Reddy, a senior minister and eight-time legislator, was given the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio. However, according to reports, Reddy had been seeking the Bengaluru Development portfolio.

Leadership’s last-minute persuasion fails

The Congress leadership made a last-ditch attempt to persuade the disgruntled minister during the press conference, but Reddy remained firm in his decision. He told the leaders who approached him with the party leadership’s message that the time had lapsed to pay heed to any suggestions.

The resignation came as a setback to the Shivakumar government, which had come to power just two days earlier. The incident highlighted emerging fault lines in portfolio distribution within the newly formed Cabinet.

On Ramalinga Reddy resigning as Karnataka Minister, AICC co-incharge of Karnataka Abhishek Dutt said, “I think we should be extremely thankful to Ramalinga Reddy. Every woman in Karnataka is travelling all over without any money. This is the guarantee of the Congress Party. Thanks to the Congress guarantee, every person in Karnataka is benefiting. Today, the Karnataka model is being followed by the BJP everywhere. But they don’t deliver what they commit; we deliver what we commit.”

New Cabinet sworn in amid leadership transition

On Wednesday (June 3), Congress leader DK Shivakumar took oath as the 34th Chief Minister of Karnataka at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan, marking a significant leadership transition in the state. Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister alongside him.

Shivakumar took the oath of office while carrying a copy of the Constitution of India, underscoring the significance of the occasion. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top Congress leaders, religious heads and dignitaries from across the country.

The newly inducted ministers include KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Eshwara Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh and Sharan Prakash Patil.

Ramalinga Reddy’s resignation just 48 hours after joining the Cabinet posed an early test for the DK Shivakumar government. It raised questions about internal consensus on portfolio distribution and the stability of the new ministry as it prepares to govern the state.