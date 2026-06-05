Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Friday (June 5) announced the formation of a new political movement that will contest the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, hours after resigning from BJP. The IPS officer-turned-politician, who had previously boosted the Bharatiya Janata Party‘s (BJP) vote share in the state, declared that his new political entity will be built on a “new path, a new movement, a new political movement” with a “new dimension, new perspective” from its foundation.

Annamalai quit the BJP primarily because of a fundamental ideological and strategic disconnect over Tamil Nadu’s identity and interests, which he described as an inner conflict between being a “BJP person” or a “Tamilian.” After months of speculations and developments- including the BJP’s 3% vote share in the recent Tamil Nadu elections, his replacement as state chief in 2025 due to strained relations with AIADMK and differing views with the national leadership—he concluded that his vision for Tamil Nadu no longer aligned with the party’s approach.

Annamalai had raised concerns about Tamil Nadu’s identity, culture and water rights within the BJP but felt these were not adequately addressed, prompting him to resign in a “dignified manner” and launch a new political movement that he believes will better represent Tamil interests in the next Assembly elections.

After resigning from the BJP, K Annamalai says, "Today, we are going to start a movement. Our political party will contest in the next assembly election in Tamil Nadu." pic.twitter.com/RtWoJQ5LUQ — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2026

End of a long BJP journey amid ‘ideological clash’

Annamalai said he had informed the BJP leadership of his decision to resign on December 4, 2025, before the Tamil Nadu elections, but the party asked him to complete the election process first. “It was a great conflict whether I am a BJP person or a Tamilian,” he said, explaining the core tension behind his departure. “After my conversations with our senior leadership, I have come to the conclusion that our views don’t align regarding Tamil Nadu.”

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin formally accepted Annamalai’s resignation from the primary membership of the party on Friday. The BJP issued a press release stating: “The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin, has accepted the resignation submitted by the Tamil Nadu Ex. State President, K Annamalai, from the primary membership of the Party.”

An Important Announcement https://t.co/IcEnfaZGRK — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 5, 2026

In his resignation letter, Annamalai thanked the BJP leadership for their support over the years while citing divergent views on Tamil Nadu as the reason for stepping out. “I thank the senior leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for your unwavering support for the causes and concerns I have consistently brought to their attention from time to time,” he said.

“I never compromised on Tamil Nadu’s identity, culture and water rights”

Announcing his new political path in a social media address, Annamalai said he had quit the BJP in a “dignified manner” to usher in a “new kind of politics.” He emphasized that he had “never compromised on any right, including TN identity, culture, water rights” during his time in the BJP.

“Goals are bigger, more people have to be taken along,” Annamalai said, outlining his vision for the new movement. “Today, we are going to start a movement. Our political party will contest in the next assembly election in Tamil Nadu.”

BJP’s sharp decline in Tamil Nadu fuels speculation

Speculations about Annamalai forming a new party grew after the BJP’s poor performance in the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where the party secured only 3 per cent of the vote share while contesting 27 seats in alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Annamalai had earlier helped boost the BJP’s presence in the state, raising its vote share from 3 per cent to 11 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, though the party failed to win a single parliamentary seat.

Due to this setback and his strained relations with the AIADMK, Annamalai was replaced by Nainar Nagendran as the Tamil Nadu state chief in 2025.

Posters and public momentum ahead of Annamalai’s birthday

Ahead of Annamalai’s birthday on June 4, posters featuring slogans like “Our Leader, Come and Lead Us” were put up along key roads and streets in Coimbatore, signaling public support for his political venture. The announcement of his new movement came three days after he visited New Delhi, where he met with BJP National President Nitin Nabin, General Secretary BL Santhosh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Open interaction with the public

Announcing his intention to hold an “open, heart-to-heart conversation” with the public, Annamalai earlier wrote on X, “Tomorrow at 12 Noon, I eagerly look forward to interacting with you all on social media to share my thoughts and have an open, heart-to-heart conversation.” The interaction was seen as a key step in building momentum for his new political movement.

Annamalai’s departure from the BJP and his announcement of a new political movement mark a significant shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, with fresh speculation about emerging alternatives to the dominant DMK and AIADMK forces in the next Assembly elections.