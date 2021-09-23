Islamic scholar Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui arrested from UP’s Meerut for running ‘biggest conversion syndicate’

Siddiqui was arrested three months after Delhi's Jamia Nagar residents Mufti Qazi Jahangir Alam Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam were apprehended by the ATS on June 20.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui from Meerut for allegedly running the “biggest conversion syndicate”. The ATS said the cleric’s name emerged during the investigation of a case filed in Lucknow in which cleric Umar Gautam and others have been charged.

64-year-old Siddiqui was arrested three months after Delhi’s Jamia Nagar residents Mufti Qazi Jahangir Alam Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam were apprehended by the ATS on June 20. Qasmi and Gautam were running the Islamic Dawah Centre, an outfit allegedly working on ISI funding for converting deaf-mute students to Islam, according to officials.

Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, said the ATS has so far arrested 10 people from different parts of the country in connection with its probe into the alleged conversion racket.