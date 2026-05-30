Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on May 30 highlighted the central role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in modern warfare, saying AI-driven systems accelerate decision‑making and help manage the growing scale and complexity of battlefield resources. Speaking to reporters after reviewing the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 150th Course at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, the Army chief stressed that automation, large language models (LLMs) and specialised learning machines (SLMs) are becoming indispensable for operational effectiveness.

AI to shorten the OODA cycle and optimise resources

Explaining why AI is essential, General Dwivedi invoked the OODA cycle- Observe, Orient, Decide and Act- and argued that when multiple such cycles run simultaneously on a complex battlefield, human decision‑making requires technological support. “When the velocity of warfare is very high, you need additional support within your resources to make decisions faster. In this particular case, we have the SLMs and LLMs,” he said. According to the Army chief, these technologies enable faster rationalisation and application of assets, ensuring commanders can act quickly amid rapidly evolving situations.

Pune, Maharashtra: Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi says, "Artificial intelligence is an ongoing process. So if you are talking about artificial intelligence as a service, which is called PIAs, or we have EKAM as well. What I want to say is that we have to look at… pic.twitter.com/kEcp9uul8Z — IANS (@ians_india) May 30, 2026

Drones, counter‑drone and the need for automation

General Dwivedi underlined the twin imperatives of offensive and defensive drone capabilities. He noted that the proliferation of unmanned aerial systems has massively increased the number of battlefield assets that must be tracked and managed. “Now, you need counter‑drone equipment, and you need to apply your own drones. Therefore, the resources present on the battlefield are enormous. To handle such resources, you need some kind of automation, and artificial intelligence plays a very pivotal role,” he said. The Army chief framed AI as necessary not just for analysis but for orchestrating responses across many platforms in real time.

General Dwivedi’s observations reflect a broader shift in military planning: as sensors, platforms and data streams multiply, armed forces must adopt automation and AI to maintain decision superiority. His emphasis on LLMs and SLMs signals growing institutional interest in deploying advanced algorithms for situational awareness, resource allocation and autonomous or semi‑autonomous systems while balancing doctrinal, ethical and operational constraints.

NDA Passing Out Parade: 355 cadets commissioned

The COAS’s remarks followed his review of the NDA’s 150th Course Passing Out Parade at the Khetarpal Parade Ground in Khadakwasla, Pune, where 355 cadets were commissioned into the Army, Navy and Air Force. The ceremony featured a full dress parade and a flypast that showcased aerial assets and aerobatic teams, including Su‑30 MKI fighter jets, Chetak helicopters, the Sarang helicopter aerobatics team and the Akashganga skydiving team.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi says, "Future conflicts will not be limited to conventional battlefields alone. They will be fought across land, air, sea, space, cyber, electromagnetic and cognitive domains. Operation Sindoor demonstrated… pic.twitter.com/xqzkou1R3O — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026

A personal homecoming and words of inspiration

The occasion held special significance for General Dwivedi, an alumnus of NDA’s 65th Course, who trained with Charlie Squadron as a cadet. His return as reviewing officer embodied a career path from academy training to the highest office in the Indian Army, and he used the platform to inspire the new officers about leadership, technology and adaptability in service.

Cadet achievements and academy environment

On the sidelines, cadets reflected on their growth at the NDA. Battalion Cadet Captain Sushant Varma of ‘P’ Squadron, who topped the Social Science stream, said the academy helped him focus on fundamentals: “I was an average kid in academics. After coming to NDA, I have started focusing on the basics.” J Squadron cadet Ranvijay Tyagi, topper of the Computer Science stream, thanked his parents and seniors for their support and guidance throughout his training.

Parade rehearsals and leadership presence

The Full Dress Rehearsal Parade was reviewed by NDA Commandant Vice Admiral Anil Jaggi, AVSM, NM. The rehearsal and the POP together highlighted tri‑service coordination and the academy’s emphasis on physical, professional and technological readiness — themes echoed in General Dwivedi’s comments on AI and modern conflict.