Haryana Violence Live Updates: Home Ministry sends 2,000 personnel of central armed forces to Nuh

Nuh Violence News Live Updates: Haryana remains on edge after the Nuh communal violence. Curfew has been imposed and mobile internet remains shut in parts of the state. Schools have been closed in NCR towns of Faridabad, Gurgaon among others. Reports say that the police has stepped up vigil in border areas along the National Capital.

The toll in the clashes has gone up. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says that the Indian Air Force is on standby as well.

Here is latest news from in and around Haryana in the aftermath of the communal flare-up.

Live Updates