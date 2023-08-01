scorecardresearch
Haryana Violence Live Updates: Home Ministry sends 2,000 personnel of central armed forces to Nuh

Haryana Nuh Violence Live Updates: Latest reports say that the death toll has gone up to 5 in the communal clashes.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Haryana News Live Updates: Curfew has been imposed in Nuh, Section 144 in force in Gurgaon
Nuh Violence Live: Apart from Nuh, mobile internet remains suspended in Manesar, Sohna and Pataudi, officials say. (PTI photos)
Nuh Violence News Live Updates: Haryana remains on edge after the Nuh communal violence. Curfew has been imposed and mobile internet remains shut in parts of the state. Schools have been closed in NCR towns of Faridabad, Gurgaon among others. Reports say that the police has stepped up vigil in border areas along the National Capital.

The toll in the clashes has gone up. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says that the Indian Air Force is on standby as well.

Here is latest news from in and around Haryana in the aftermath of the communal flare-up.

Live Updates
11:47 (IST) 1 Aug 2023
Haryana violence live updates: How Nuh violence spread to other NCR towns

The violence that started in Nuh has also affected other NCR districts. On Monday evening, there were reports of clashes in Faridabad's Ballabhgarh, Palwal's Hodal and Gurgaon's Sohna. Agitators also tried to halt traffic on National Highway 8 but the local police managed to keep situation trouble-free.

11:43 (IST) 1 Aug 2023
Haryana violence live updates: Central forces deployed in Nuh

A curfew has been imposed in Nuh. Latest reports say that the central forces have arrived in Nuh. There has been no news of fresh violence as of now.

11:32 (IST) 1 Aug 2023
Haryana violence live updates: 3 hours of violence in Nuh

It was supposed to be a simple religious march. But the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra soon turned into a communal flareup that lasted for over three hours. According to reports, the VHP's Yatra began from Nuh's Nalhar. The march was supposed to cover most of the temples in the distric and conclude in the evening. But around 12 noon, there are reports that some people in the Yatra raised some controversial slogans. This sparked stone-pelting at Khedla Mod. By 4 pm on Monday, the violence had spread to most of Nuh, with several cars, bikes and petrol pumps set ablaze.

11:20 (IST) 1 Aug 2023
Haryana violence live updates: Police begins probe

An Indian Express report says that when the mob attacked the Anjuman Jama Masjid, which is located in Sector 57 of Gurgaon, one of the accused opened fire. The report also says that the naib imam and another person were grievously injured in the mob attack. They were taken to the nearby hospital. The report further adds that the cleric had 'stab wounds.'

11:04 (IST) 1 Aug 2023
Haryana violence live updates: Gurgaon mosque set on fire

A report by the Indian Express says that a mosque in Gurgaon was set ablaze by a mob of 70 people in early hours of Tuesday. The report also says that the 'naib imam' of Gurgaon Jama Masjid was killed in the attack.

First published on: 01-08-2023 at 10:48 IST

