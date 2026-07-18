1. Kaulitz & Kaulitz Season 3

Netflix

Releases: July 23

Kaulitz & Kaulitz returns for its third season, offering an intimate look into the lives of twin brothers Bill and Tom Kaulitz as they juggle global fame, personal relationships and creative ambitions. Cameras follow the musicians through concerts, studio sessions and candid moments at home, revealing the challenges behind their glamorous public image.

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2. 72 Hours

Netflix

Releases: July 24

72 Hours is a high-octane action thriller that follows FBI agent Sebastian James as he races against time to dismantle a dangerous crypto-money-laundering syndicate. The mission takes an unexpected turn when he is forced to team up with his estranged brother, Alex, after Alex’s daughter is kidnapped by a crime boss. With just 72 hours to rescue her, the brothers must overcome years of distrust while battling enemies and shocking betrayals.

3. The Dink

Apple TV

Releases: July 24

The Dink is a feel-good sports comedy centred on Dusty Boyd, a washed-up former tennis prodigy who now coaches children at his father’s struggling country club. Desperate to regain his father’s approval and save the club, Dusty reluctantly embraces pickleball, the very sport he once dismissed. As he discovers an unexpected passion for the game with the help of his spirited partner Candace, he must confront old rivalries, personal insecurities and failures.

4. Uttar Da Puttar

Theatres

Releases: July 24

Uttar Da Puttar takes a satirical look at the clash between science, superstition and everyday life. The story follows Sai Ram Tuteja, a physics teacher who runs a successful coaching institute but finds himself consumed by Vastu beliefs and dubious internet advice. Convinced that the direction of his home holds the key to happiness and success, he embarks on a series of increasingly absurd attempts to perfect his life.