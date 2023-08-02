Nuh violence: Delhi-Faridabad route blocked due to VHP’s protest

Haryana Latest News: Amid reports of fragile calm in Nuh and other strife-torn areas in Haryana, latest reports suggest that the route between Faridabad and Delhi has been blocked due to the protest called by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. The right-wing organisations, which are holding protest marches in and around Delhi-NCR against Nuh violence have blocked the route between Delhi and neighbouring Faridabad. This has also affected the vehicular traffic. An Indian Express report says that members of VHP have blocked the area at Badarpur border. The local police says that there was no information given or any permission sought to hold a protest at a public place today.

The report says that around 30 people from Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have gathered at the Badarpur toll bridge. Drone cameras are being used for surveillance amid heavy police deployment. Earlier in the day, several social media posts showed the members of the right-wing group reciting Hanuman Chalisa near Nirman Vihar Metro Station. After that, the protesters tried to block the traffic on busy Vikas Marg but were stopped by the police from doing so.

Delhi Police has said that additional forces have been deployed in border areas along Haryana as a preventive measure. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad is holding series of protest across Delhi and Noida today. According to the VHP’s official statement, protests will be held in areas of Narela, Burari, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar in the evening.