Gurugram Police debunks rumours amid Haryana clashes; Delhi on alert as violence spreads from Nuh to NCR

After a communal clash broke out on Monday evening in Haryana’s Nuh during a Hindu procession and violence gripped several parts of Haryana, Gurugram Police on Tuesday asked people not to spread rumours.

Shops were vandalised and an eatery was set on fire in Gurugram’s Badshahpur on Tuesday. A late-night attack on a mosque by mobs led to the death of a cleric.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), police said that all offices in the city are open and in operation.

“We condemn such information spreading rumors..All offices are open and working, no restrictions on commuting anywhere within & out of gurugram. Appeal to everyone.. kindly refrain to spread rumors and misinformation please,” the post read.

The notification came after several posts on social media suggested that work from home has been imposed in Gurugram till August 4. Some posts said that employees were asked to leave from work early due to clashes in the city.

Following clashes on Monday, schools and colleges were closed in Gurugram as well as Faridabad on Tuesday. However, no work from home was announced for employees.

The Gurugram Police urged people to not pay heed to rumours and dial 112 in case of any help and said there has been no major incident but “some incidents of arson and skirmishes”.

Pl ease do not listen to rumours. Please do not give credence to reports on social media.



We request you to immediately call 112 in case u need any help at all and we assure you – Gurugram Police shall be there for you. — Gurugram Police (@gurgaonpolice) August 1, 2023

According to media reports, the list of violence-hit areas in Gurugram are – Badshahpur, which is on the Gurugram-Sohna road, Pataudi Chowk, Sector 67, Sector 70, Sector 57.

Delhi on alert

Fresh violence in Gurugram on Tuesday night also put Delhi on an alert as the two-day violence in the neighbouring Haryana, which started from Nuh and then spread to Gurugram, killed five.

In the national capital, police have been asked to stay “alert” and prevent any untoward situation and in Faridabad, the police said they have deployed 4,000 personnel to ensure safety and security of residents.

Senior police officers in Delhi Police’s Southwest district, which is close to Gurgaon, are keeping a strict vigil on the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad borders. Security has also been increased across districts.

Nuh violence

The clash broke out during a ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ taken out by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nuh. The procession was attacked after a video was posted on social media. Rumours also spread that cow vigilante Monu Manesar would be participating in the march.

Stones were pelted and cars were set on fire in Nuh on Monday. The violence spread to Sohna as well on Monday. Section 144 was imposed in Nuh and Gurugram districts. Mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad.

The Nuh-Sohna-Gurugram violence has killed five people so far. Four people, including two home guards, died in Nuh, where mobs attacked the VHP-led Hindu procession. A naib imam was killed when a mob set a mosque in Gurugram on fire.