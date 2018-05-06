For Mani Shankar Aiyar, Muhammad Ali Jinnah is ‘Quaid-e-Azam’; Amit Shah has this to say

Aiyar, who is known for his closeness with Nehru-Gandhi family, praised Jinnah and termed him as the “Qaid-E-Azam” during his visit to Pakistan.

It seems that Congress will not get rid of the politically sensitive comments made by Mani Shankar Aiyar, already suspended by the party for making a derogatory comment against PM Narendra Modi last year. This time, Aiyar has praised Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah amid a row over his portrait installed in the student union office of Aligarh Muslim University. Aiyar, who is known for his closeness with Nehru-Gandhi family, praised Jinnah and termed him as the “Qaid-E-Azam” during his visit to Pakistan.

Reacting on the comments, BJP President Amit Shah said that Congress and Pakistan have an “amazing telepathy.” “Congress and Pakistan have amazing telepathy. Yesterday Pakistan Government remembered Tipu Sultan, whose Jayanti Congress marks with fanfare and today Mr. Mani Shankar Aiyar admires Jinnah,” Shah tweeted.

“Be it Gujarat or Karnataka polls, I fail to understand why Congress involves Pakistan!” he added. In an interview to India Today, Shah said, though Aiyar has been expelled from the party, he acts as the B-Team of the Congress.

During Gujarat elections, the Congress had suspended Aiyar from the primary membership of the party after he called PM Narendra Modi a ‘neech aadmi’ (vile man). In 2014, Aiyar had reffered to Narendra Modi as a ‘chaiwala (tea-seller)’, an intended slur which later turned into a big plank for the BJP.

Aiyar’s comments and BJP president’s reaction to it comes even before controversy in AMU could settle down.The faculty and students of AMU have been agitating for the past few days after some right-wing protesters allegedly entered the campus and demanded the removal of Jinnah’s portrait.

Initially, Satish Gautam, local BJP MP, wrote a letter to AMU, raising objections to the portrait.

Earlier, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that Jinnah’s portrait should not be installed anywhere in the country.