Droupadi Murmu Swearing In Ceremony Live Updates: India’s first tribal President to take oath today

Droupadi Murmu Swearing-in Ceremony as 15th President of India Live News: The programme will begin at around 9 am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and then move to the Parliament.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Droupadi Murmu scripted history on Thursday by becoming India's first tribal President in the one-sided contest, defeating Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.
Droupadi Murmu Oath Taking Ceremony as India’s President Live Updates: Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as 15th President of India at the Central Hall of the Parliament in New Delhi followed by a 21 gun salute. Murmu, 64, is also India’s youngest President. On Thursday, Murmu had scripted history by becoming the first person from the tribal community to occupy India’s top constitutional post after she bagged 64% votes of the electoral college to defeat Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. She got 2824 first preference votes, valued at 6,76,803 votes, while Sinha had only managed to get 1,877 first preference votes, valued at 3,80,177.

ALSO READ| Droupadi Murmu elected 15th President of India: As it happened

At 10:03 am, President-elect Murmu will be arriving at the Parliament along with the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind. They will be received by the Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. Before the ceremony begins, the outgoing President Kovind will arrive with the President-elect Murmu at the Parliament House at 10:03 am where they will be received by the outgoing Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and CJI Ramana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Council of Ministers, Governors of states, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government will attend the ceremony, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs. The ceremony will begin at 10:15 am when CJI Ramana will be administering the oath of office to the President. The ceremony will be concluded after the new President delivers her first address at 10:23 am, and then gives permission to the home secretary to conclude the same.

Live Updates

08:48 (IST) 25 Jul 2022
Droupadi Murmu Oath Taking Ceremony Live: Murmu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

President-elect Droupadi Murmu pays tribute at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in Delhi.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1551403838946816001

08:24 (IST) 25 Jul 2022
Droupadi Murmu Oath Taking Ceremony Live: Murmu leaves for Rajghat

At 8 am, President-elect Droupadi Murmu left for Rajghat from her temporary residence at Uma Shankar Dixit Lane.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1551394820849303552

08:21 (IST) 25 Jul 2022
Droupadi Murmu Oath Taking Ceremony Live: Kovind, Murmu to arrive at the Parliament at 10 am

At 10 am, the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and President-elect Droupadi Murmu will be arriving at the Parliament House where they will be received by the Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu, the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

08:09 (IST) 25 Jul 2022
Droupadi Murmu Oath Taking Ceremony Live: India gets its second President from Odisha

Murmu is the second President from Odisha, after V.V. Giri, who had served as the fourth President of India from 1969 to 1974.

08:03 (IST) 25 Jul 2022
Droupadi Murmu Oath Taking Ceremony Live: Wood carving artist from Odisha pays tribute

Wood carving artist Arun Sahu, who hails from Berhampur in Murmu's home state Odisha, carved out a portrait of the President-elect.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1551349580263919616

08:00 (IST) 25 Jul 2022
Droupadi Murmu Oath Taking Ceremony Live: 10th successive President to be sworn in on July 25

Droupadi Murmu will become the 10th successive President to take oath today (July 25) since 1977.

Most Read In India News