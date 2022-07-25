Droupadi Murmu Swearing In Ceremony Live Updates: India’s first tribal President to take oath today

Droupadi Murmu Oath Taking Ceremony as India’s President Live Updates: Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as 15th President of India at the Central Hall of the Parliament in New Delhi followed by a 21 gun salute. Murmu, 64, is also India’s youngest President. On Thursday, Murmu had scripted history by becoming the first person from the tribal community to occupy India’s top constitutional post after she bagged 64% votes of the electoral college to defeat Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. She got 2824 first preference votes, valued at 6,76,803 votes, while Sinha had only managed to get 1,877 first preference votes, valued at 3,80,177.

ALSO READ| Droupadi Murmu elected 15th President of India: As it happened



At 10:03 am, President-elect Murmu will be arriving at the Parliament along with the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind. They will be received by the Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. Before the ceremony begins, the outgoing President Kovind will arrive with the President-elect Murmu at the Parliament House at 10:03 am where they will be received by the outgoing Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and CJI Ramana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Council of Ministers, Governors of states, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government will attend the ceremony, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs. The ceremony will begin at 10:15 am when CJI Ramana will be administering the oath of office to the President. The ceremony will be concluded after the new President delivers her first address at 10:23 am, and then gives permission to the home secretary to conclude the same.

Live Updates

droupadi murmu swearing in ceremony, droupadi murmu oath taking ceremony, droupadi murmu swearing in ceremony live updates, droupadi murmu oath taking ceremony live news, droupadi murmu oath taking as indias president live, droupadi murmu swearing in ceremony as 15th president of india