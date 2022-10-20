Delhi: Unidentified caller demands sensitive info from IAS officer, threatens her; FIR lodged

Complaining of harassment and stalking, a senior bureaucrat has registered a complaint with the Delhi Police against an unidentified individual after he had approached her as a senior government officer, trying to fish out sensitive material from her current department, reported The Indian Express.

In the FIR, the IAS officer has claimed that she was being harassed and abused by a person who had been calling and texting her constantly on WhatsApp over the past few weeks. In addition to demanding confidential information pertaining to her department from her, the caller resorted to issuing threats to her, claimed the official, as reported by IE.

The caller further warned her that the police would be unable to trace his location as he had acquired a SIM card using false identity proof. “When I confronted the person stating that I shall be filing a police complaint, he replied that he was using a SIM card acquired using fake/false documents and that the police would not be able to trace him. The said person tried to impersonate a senior government official when he talked to me. He keeps changing his assumed name on WhatsApp while trying to impersonate someone else to cheat the person he calls,” read the complaint, as reported by IE.

The police told IE that the accused has been stalking the IAS officer for a long time. “We have found his location and will soon nab him. He is from the Delhi-NCR area. His motives are not clear yet,” a police source was quoted as saying to IE.

A complaint was filed against the accused under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code including sections 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and several sections from the Information Technology Act, the police told IE.