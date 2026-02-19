Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Thursday, February 19, warning commuters of possible restrictions and regulated movement in parts of the city due to the AI Impact Summit–2026. According to the advisory shared by the traffic police on X, special traffic arrangements will be implemented during two time windows, 7:30 am to 10:00 am and 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, as several VVIP movements are scheduled at Bharat Mandapam, the airport and other locations.

Routes that are likely to be affected

The police flagged a long list of stretches that may be affected. These include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Windsor Place, Tees January Marg, Prithviraj Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg and Subrahmanyam Bharti Marg. Other roads likely to see an impact include Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover and Dr Dinesh Chandra Dalmia Chowk), Bhairon Marg, Shanti Path (between R/A Satya Marg and R/A Kautilya Marg), Africa Avenue, Satya Marg (between R/A Yashwant Place and Shanti Path), Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Gurugram Road and Parade Road.

Where can you expect the delays?

The advisory states that commuters passing through central Delhi and corridors linked to the summit venue and VVIP routes may experience slower traffic, diversions or brief stoppages during the notified peak-hour slots. Motorists have been urged to avoid the listed stretches “wherever possible” and to factor in extra buffer time.

Alternate routes to avoid congestion

To reduce congestion and keep travel smoother, Delhi Traffic Police suggested several alternate routes depending on traffic flow and destination. These include San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, Barapullah Road, Ring Road, Tilak Marg, Feroz Shah Road, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, K Kamraj Marg, South Avenue Road, Vandemataram Marg, NH-48 (Rao Tula Ram Marg), Old Delhi–Gurugram Road, and UER-II & NH-48 Service Road.

What are the exact timings when traffic restrictions may be enforced on Feb 19?

Delhi Traffic Police has mentioned two slots for regulated movement and possible restrictions: 7:30 am to 10:00 am and 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. The police linked these arrangements to VVIP movement connected with the AI Impact Summit–2026 and have urged commuters to plan travel accordingly.

Which roads should commuters try to avoid?

The advisory mentions several central Delhi roads and key stretches where traffic may be affected, including Lutyens’ Delhi corridors and routes around Bharat Mandapam. To help commuters reroute, the traffic police suggested alternatives such as Ring Road, Barapullah Road, Aurobindo Marg and NH-48-linked routes, among others, depending on where you’re headed.

For real-time advisories and assistance, Delhi Traffic Police has suggested commuters use its official channels. The advisory also shared WhatsApp: 8750871493 and helpline numbers 1095 / 011-25844444, and urged motorists to follow instructions from traffic personnel deployed at crucial points.

