Delhi India’s EV capital with highest number of electric vehicles: Arvind Kejriwal

While inaugurating 42 EV charging stations in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that Delhi has become the country’s EV capital with the highest number of electric vehicles being bought in the city.

The chief minister further claimed that pollution levels in the national capital have come down since 2014.

“We started promoting electric vehicles to control pollution levels while keeping in mind that they are the future. We framed a policy in 2020 for EVs and set a target that, by 2025, one-fourth of all vehicles bought in Delhi will be electric,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi EV Policy, introduced in August 2020, aims to establish the city as the country’s EV capital and accelerate the pace of EV adoption across vehicle segments, especially in the mass category of two-wheelers, public and shared vehicles and goods carriers.

The Delhi EV policy 2020 expires in August this year and officials earlier said that about 86 percent of the policy measures and targets have been met, although no categorisation of the achievement is available.

The key target set by the EV policy was to ensure that 25 percent of all new vehicle registrations are EVs by 2025.

As of now, about 11 percent of all new vehicles registered in Delhi are EVs. However, adoption of EVs is higher in categories such as three-wheeler goods vehicles (62 percent) and four-wheeler cabs (45 percent) .