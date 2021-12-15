Chandigarh municipal elections 2021: Date, time, schedule, results – All you need to know

This time, the wards have been increased from 26 to 35. A control room has also been set up to monitor the daily activities of the elections.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections are scheduled to be held on December 24 and the counting of votes will take place on December 27. The polling will start at 7:30 am and conclude at 5 pm.

A total of 203 candidates are in the fray for what is expected to turn out into a triangular contest between the BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

There are about 6,30,311 voters in Chandigarh who will vote across 694 polling booths in Chandigarh. Of these eligible voters, 3,30,713 are male and 2,99,581 are female.

This time, the wards have been increased from 26 to 35. A control room has also been set up to monitor the daily activities of the elections.

Covid-19 patients will be given one hour of voting. Arrangements have also been made for PPE kits and voters have to wear a mask and follow social distancing norms.

The city Congress has approached the State Election Commission expressing its concern over “non-use of VVPAT machines” in the municipal corporation elections. It has also objected to “distribution of EVMs in strong rooms across over the city” 13 days before the polling day.

The local body polls are seen as a litmus test ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, especially for the ruling Congress party, which has been in troubled waters in the state over the past few months.

Currently, with 20 councillors, the BJP enjoys a majority in the house. The Congress has five councillors while one is a SAD councillor.

This time, the BJP has sent a strong message to party dissidents, expelling five rebel candidates. Gurpreet Singh Happy (Ward 9), Kripanand Thakur (Ward 20), Narender Chaudhary (Ward 26), Mukesh Goyal and Ashwani Gupta (Ward 32) were expelled from the party for six years for “anti-party” activities.

Ever since it announced its tickets, earlier this month, for the forthcoming Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) elections, the BJP has been facing rebellion within the party. Around a dozen dissidents had even filed nominations as Independents against the party’s official candidates.