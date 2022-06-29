‘Can’t pay for BJP’s sins’: Mamata Banerjee says won’t employ ‘Agniveers’ in West Bengal government

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday clarified that no ‘Agniveers’ will be provided employment opportunities in her government while referring to a letter received from the Centre asking state governments to consider ‘Agniveers’ in the state’s police force. Hitting out at the Centre, Banerjee said that her government will not be cleaning “BJP’s dustbin,” and the Centre should, instead, look at extending the term of employment under the Agnipath scheme from 4 years to 60 years. Banerjee said that in order to douse the fire, the Modi government has hidden behind the Army in a bid to defend the Agnipath scheme.

Addressing Trinamool workers in Asansol, Banerjee said, “I have received a letter (from the Centre) in which they urged the state government to give jobs to Agniveers after four years. They want me to give jobs to BJP workers… Why should we?… First priority will be given to state youth.”

While saying that her priority was to ensure jobs for the unemployed in the state, Banerjee said, “Why will we pay for BJP’s sins? You will take them for four years, and then leave it to the states — we will give first priority to the ones in the state who are on the lookout for a job — After 2024 elections, the central government will look the other way when it comes to employment of Agniveers after 4 years.”

Accusing the central government of spreading lies ahead of the 2024 general elections, Banerjee said, “They (Modi government) are giving lollipops ahead of the 2024 elections. They say they will give employment to 40,000 people after 4 years. That amounts to hardly 1,000 jobs per state. And, even for these few people, their job will end after 4 years. What is the point of this joke?”