By Elections 2020: Bypolls to 54 assembly, 1 Lok Sabha seat on November 3 and 7; results on Nov 10

The counting of votes for assembly and Lok Sabha seats votes will take place on November 10.

The Election Commission will hold bypolls to 54 assembly seats across 11 states and 1 Lok Sabha constituency on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes for assembly and Lok Sabha seats votes will take place on November 10. Among the states where elections will be held are Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Telangana Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.

The number of assembly seats that are vacant are: 1 in Chhattisgarh, 1 in Haryana, 8 in Gujarat, 2 in Jharkhand, 2 in Karnataka, 28 in Madhya Pradesh, 2 in Manipur, 2 in Nagaland, 2 in Odisha, 1 in Telangana, and 7 in Uttar Pradesh. The maximum vacant seats are in Madhya Pradesh as former Congress legislators loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia had walked out of their party and joined the BJP, leading to fall of the Kamal Nath government.

One Lok Sabha seat is vacant in Bihar. The Commission today said that after taking into consideration various factors like weather conditions, movement of forces, pandemic etc, it has decided to hold by-elections to fill the vacancies. The Commission will issue the gazette notification on October 10, except for Lok Sabha and 2 two assembly seats in Manipur — for these, the notification will be issued on October 13. Last date of nominations will be October 16 and 20.

(Story to be updated)